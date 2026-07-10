2026-07-10 06:25:36
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Dominica’s Secret Bay ranked among Caribbean’s Top 10 Resorts by Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure readers ranked Secret Bay among the Caribbean’s 10 best resorts, recognising the Dominica property for its blend of luxury, sustainability and secluded rainforest and coastal setting.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Dominica: Secret Bay has been named among the top 10 resorts in the Caribbean in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. This has added another international achievement for Dominica’s tourism industry.

These annual awards recognize the world’s highest-rated hotels, resorts, and destinations based on votes from readers who share their travel experiences.

Secret Bay thanked its guests and staff for their continuous support that helped the resort achieve this prestigious ranking.

The T+L World’s Best Awards highlights the highest-rated hotels around the globe, based on where discerning travelers most want to return. This recognition by Travel+Leisure among the Caribbean’s best is a celebration of you — our guests whose visits and memories shape everything we are, shared the resort via a post on Instagram.

The resort is located on Dominica’s northwest coast and is known for its luxury yet sustainable practices. It offers the guests a very peaceful and private escape with the scenic view of the Caribbean Sea.

Sustainability meets luxury in Dominica, where this retreat offers 27 chic villas, either secreted within the rainforest or overlooking the sparkling Caribbean. A trio of secluded coves, a tree house spa, and waterfalls within easy reach offer ample diversion for guests who place a premium on privacy, quoted the magazine.

Dominica is being recognized on the international platform for its eco-tourism, luxury accommodations, and unspoiled natural beauty. This strengthens the island’s image as a premier travel destination, while boosting tourism and local economy.

Top 10 Resorts in the Caribbean Named by Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards

Fouquet’s Saint-Barth — St. Barts

Tensing Pen — Jamaica

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa — St. Barts

Jade Mountain — Saint Lucia

Calabash Cove Resort & Spa — Saint Lucia

Secret Bay — Dominica

Calabash Hotel — Grenada

Jamaica Inn — Jamaica

Seven Stars Resort & Spa — Turks & Caicos

Baoase Luxury Resort — Curaçao

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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