Bahamas: 20-year-old gunned down in front of girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter

Bahamas: A 20-year-old man was gunned down while he was in the car with his girlfriend and his four-year-old daughter. The incident took place outside a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday, leaving the young man’s family reeling with this tragic shock.

The police have identified the victim as Quintero Arnett and said that he succumbed to gunshot injuries on the scene only.

According to the information, police responded to the scene on Dunmore Street near Rabbits Bar, Bahamas after receiving a report from Shot Spotter technology about gunshots in the area.

Upon reaching the scene, the Chief Superintendent Sheria King said that they found the victim unresponsive with several gunshot wounds about his body. It was further reported that the two other passengers remained unharmed during the incident.

King stated that the preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was inside his car when a light-coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up, and five men exited, opening fire on the victim.

She added that investigators have also reviewed surveillance footage from local cameras in the area to identify the suspects who are presently on the run. The cameras clearly show that this was a targeted killing, and the footage also shows the four-year-old coming out of the car and running away from the scene.

National Security Minister condemns brutal murder

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe condemned the brutal murder over the weekend on Dunmore Street, where the man was killed in an execution style shooting while his young daughter narrowly escaped death after witnessing the attack by five gunmen.

The CCTV footage shows that the men exiting a vehicle and opening fire, with both the victim and the young girl inside the car. The incident marks the 12th homicide in the Bahamas for the year 2025 with Munroe reporting that most of these killings were gang related.

Munroe, while speaking at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, condemned the recent brutal murder and expressed his deep concern over the fear and trauma residents are enduring.