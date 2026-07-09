Dominica crowned Caribbean’s No. 1 Island by Travel + Leisure in 2026 World’s Best Awards

Dominica earned a score of 91.87 based on more than 661,000 reader votes, securing the top spot in the Caribbean and ninth place globally in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards.

Dominica: US-based magazine Travel + Leisure has named Dominica the No. 1 island in the Caribbean and No. 9 island in the world in its 2026 World’s Best Awards. This feature has once again strengthened the island’s position as a premier travel destination across the region.

The island received a score of 91.87 from the international readers of the magazine. These rankings were based on more than 661,000 votes cast by over 207,000 readers, who shared their travel experiences across more than 10,000 destinations, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and other travel categories.

Known as the "Nature Island." Dominica is famous for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, volcanic peaks, rivers, and natural hot springs. The island attracts visitors looking for adventure, hiking, and eco-tourism instead of just beaches.

Unlike many neighboring islands in the region that may encourage lounging at the beach with a cocktail in hand, a full itinerary in Dominica may not include a beach day at all. The key value of visiting this tropical paradise is the lush greenery (rainforest covers about two-thirds of the land), which includes a rich array of vegetation touching all edges of the island, plus volcanoes, black sand, hot springs, and waterfalls throughout, said the magazine.

Dominica is home to Morne Trois Pitons National Park - a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the famous Boiling Lake, Champagne Reef, and hundreds of hiking trails. Popular activities include hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving, whale watching, canyoning, and exploring waterfalls and volcanoes.

Dominica’s rich culture, which has been influenced by African, Kalinago Indigenous, French, and English cultures, has also been highlighted in Travel + Leisure magazine. “Dominica’s rich Creole culture—a mixture of West African roots, indigenous Kalinago heritage, and French and British influences—is on full display in its music, food, fashion, and art,” further stated the magazine.

The best time to visit the island is during Carnival celebrations in February and the annual World Creole Music Festival in October, which is one of the biggest cultural events of the Caribbean.

Travelers can reach the island through several airlines. American Airlines offer direct weekly flights from Miami International Airport (MIA); InterCaribbean Airways for regional travel from Barbados, Tortola, and Saint Lucia; Liat Air for flights from Barbados and Antigua; and Caribbean Airlines for several other nations.

For city dwellers wanting to swap skyscrapers for scenic mountaintop views or trade in traffic jams for trekking through hundreds of miles of hiking trails, Dominica is the ideal getaway, said Travel + Leisure.

The latest ranking is also expected to boost Dominica’s tourism industry, while promoting sustainable tourism and nature-based travel experiences.