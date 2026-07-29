Antigua: Woman warns revellers after one-night Carnival encounter left her pregnant, HIV positive

A woman shared that a one-night encounter during Antigua Carnival left her pregnant and HIV positive, urging revellers to prioritise safe sex and make informed decisions this Carnival season.

Antigua and Barbuda: This Carnival season marks one year since a woman's life changed forever, as she shared her story on social media in the hope that it saves someone else from the same fate.

It began on Carnival Monday, she said as she met a man while playing mass, and the two hit it off immediately. He told her he was Antiguan but was based in Florida and they both were caught up in the excitement of the season and a night of drinking following which they spent the night together.

When Carnival ended, he returned to Florida. Before that night, she had not been sexually active for almost a year. She had also recently completed a full round of medical screening, including an HIV test, as part of a routine check-up and an insurance medical examination. Every result came back normal.

A few months later, she discovered she was pregnant. Living with PCOS, she had never believed she could conceive, so the news brought her overwhelming joy.

By the time she found out, she was already four months along. She had experienced no morning sickness and none of the typical signs of pregnancy.

That joy was short-lived. Routine bloodwork carried out during her prenatal care revealed she was HIV positive.

She was still in contact with the man at the time and told him about everything, her HIV diagnosis and her pregnancy. He did not react with shock. He said he would call her back. However, he never did.

She tried reaching him through her personal number, her workplace number, and other lines. She messaged him on Instagram and Facebook. Nothing worked. His number had changed, and she has not been able to reach him since.

What followed was one of the darkest periods of her life. She battled depression and said she felt completely broken. The one thing that kept her going was the child she was carrying.

Today, she is grateful to share that her daughter was born HIV negative. She describes her daughter as the reason she is still here, saying that at her lowest point, she did not believe she could keep going.

As Carnival returns, she wants her experience to serve as a warning. She is urging revellers not to let alcohol, excitement, or the energy of the moment cloud their judgement.

Protect yourself. Make informed decisions. Know who you are with, and never assume someone is safe simply because they say so and seem trustworthy.

One night, she says, can change the course of an entire life. She cannot undo what happened to her, but if her story leads even one person to make a safer choice this Carnival season, she says sharing it will have been worth it.

People across the internet have read her story as they have also shared their support for the woman through the comment section.

A user commented, “It takes a lot of courage to do what you've just done. So sorry that this happened, so sad. But as you say by sharing your experience if even it reaches one person who avoids something similar than you really have done something truly remarkable Keep your head up and stay strong and thanks for sharing”

Another user commented, “This story highlights how a single unprotected encounter during Carnival can lead to life-altering consequences, including an unexpected HIV diagnosis and pregnancy. It's Carnival baby and when the alcohol is in, the underwear comes off. Alcohol clouds judgment, and when your judgement is clouded, the importance of barrier protection, and the critical need to verify a partner's sexual health status is reduced. These things happen yearly and many learn the hard way. Fun and frolic normally ends in sickness, worries and disaster. After Carnival stories are always intriguing.”

Furthermore, if you are sexually active, getting tested regularly and being upfront with partners about status are still the strongest ways to protect yourself and the people you’re with. Please stay safe this Carnival season.