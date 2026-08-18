Barbados: Haitian man remanded after admitting to stealing from roommates

Police told the court that the two victims returned from work to find their rooms disturbed and cash and personal belongings missing from the home.

Barbados: Haitian Juninho Fils Bien-Aimé has reportedly been remanded to custody under the charge of theft as he has admitted to stealing cash, clothing, and barbering equipment from two of his countrymen. He currently has no fixed address.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old, who appeared before the Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick, has been remanded in custody until September 14 for pleading guilty for trespassing at Oger Clerger’s home and stealing $1,000 from him.

Juninho confessed to breaking into Alain Prevelus’ home as well. He reported that he stole two shirts worth $200, two pairs of pants valued at $140, two barbering machines valued at $200, and $2,000 cash from Prevelus’ house.

Prosecutor Sergeant Victoria Leacock reported at the court that Prevelus and Clerger, both were roommates. On August 12, they both left for work and left their respective bedrooms locked. When Clerger returned that evening, he found his lock damaged and noted that his $1,000 were missing, with his belongings scattered all over the place.

Further, as Prevelus returned home, he noted that his room was a complete mess and several items and cash was missing. As his phone connected to the wireless internet connection, he received images from cameras in the home that showed a man inside the home just after noon, earlier that day. Both the residents noted that they had not given anyone permission to enter the residence.

As Juninho got remanded, he noted that, “I would like to go out to get a job so I could pay them back.”

To this, the Chief Magistrate questioned, “These are your countrymen, so why would you do this to people from your own country?”

Juninho replied that he had been in Barbados for eight years but was now living on the streets after he had an argument with his girlfriend, and had spent the money on food and friends. He also noted that he had initially come to the country to visit but eventually ended up staying to work to help his family.

Considering his current condition of unlisted fixed address and the need for an update from Immigration Department on his status.