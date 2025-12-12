Barbados: Man jailed for assaulting grandmother

The 25-year-old admitted to assaulting his grandmother, causing her actual bodily harm and was subsequently remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate.

The 25-year-old, a resident of Pondside Housing Area, Nelson Street, appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, of No. 1 District 'A' Magistrates' Court on December 10. There he admitted to assaulting his grandmother, Marano Wiltshire, causing her actual bodily harm last Friday.

Achim was sentenced after Prosecutor Station Sergeant Chrisna Williams narrated that on Friday, the 25-year-old, who was living with his grandmother and other relatives slapped his grandmother. After Marano lost her balance and fell in the sitting room.

Immediately following her fall Achim reportedly bolted out of one of the bedrooms in the home and began cursing her and threatening to slap and kick her. To which the grandmother responded that he should do that to his girlfriend.

Following her response Achim slapped her on the left side of her cheek and stated, "You didn't know I was going to slap you, nuh?" and proceeded to leave his grandmother.

The niece, fearing for her grandmother’s life, reported a complaint over Achim’s behaviour to the police on Monday that ultimately reached the Family Conflict Unit, the National Assistance Board.

“I ask you to grant me leniency, don't send me to prison, I can’t handle it mentally.” Were the words Achim echoed before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes sentencing him to prison until December 18 for assaulting his grandmother.

“Let me send a message to young people that disrespect to the elderly will not be tolerated.” Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes cited that Achim had gone too far as he hit not only the vulnerable (elderly) but someone who fed him and then demanded he not go to prison which is unacceptable.

“We are going too far with this foolishness when we talk about child abuse. There is a difference between child abuse and discipline.” Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes went on to state that children of Barbados are being very spoiled which makes them comfortable enough to now abuse the elderly, the nation builders.

This however is not the first time that the 25-year-old has had a run-in with the law, as earlier this year, he was also discharged by the same court for using abusive language.