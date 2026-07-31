Guyana: One dead, two homes destroyed in devastating Georgetown fire

A late-night fire in Newtown, Kitty destroyed two homes, damaged a third and claimed one life as firefighters responded to the blaze on Lamaha Street.

Guyana: A massive fire broke out at Lot 89 Lamaha Street in Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown yesterday night which resulted in the death of one person, two homes lost and a third residence damaged.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that firefighters from the Campbellville, Headquarters and Eccles stations responded after receiving reports of a fire. Upon their arrival at the scene, they found three homes fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters launched a coordinated operation and managed to contain the fire before it spread to nearby properties. However, two homes were totally destroyed while a third suffered partial damage.

During the emergency response it was reported to the firefighters that one occupant was missing. Once the fire was brought under control, teams searched the remains of the buildings and found the charred body of the missing person. Authorities have not yet shared the identity of the deceased person.

Residents said that the fire started at around 9:00 pm and quickly spread through the closely built homes. A woman was seen at the scene crying for her husband, who was believed to be the missing occupant.

“The Guyana Fire Service extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” shared the authorities via an official Facebook post.

Earlier in the morning, another fire broke out at 172 Sunflower Circle, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Firefighters found a wooden and concrete building was consumed by the fire. It was contained after some time, with the top floor of the building fully destroyed while the ground floor suffered extensive water damage.

The cause of both the fires are still under investigation. Officials are expected to share more information, including the identity of the victim and the findings of the investigation as they become available.