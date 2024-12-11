Wednesday, 11th December 2024
Trinidad: Mother of two found dead in staged suicide, autopsy reveals murder

The police officials initially ruled the death as suicide, but an autopsy conducted on the victim’s body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Monday revealed that she was murdered.

Trinidad and Tobago: The autopsy report revealed chilling details after a 46-year-old was found in a semi-decomposing state hanging from a tree at Carli Bay on Monday. 

The police officials initially ruled the death as suicide, but an autopsy conducted on the victim’s body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Trinidad on Monday revealed that she was murdered.  

Reportedly, the police suspect that Sherryann Roet’s murderer attempted to stage the killing as a suicide in a desperate attempt to avoid any suspicion.  

Beaten to death – Autopsy Report 

According to the officials, the autopsy report revealed that Roet was beaten to death before she was hung from a tree. The reports revealed the actual cause of her death as blunt force trauma.  

Notably, Sherryann’s body bore several marks of violence to the forehead, over the eye, under the left arm, on the nose bridge and both feet and hands when she was found hanging on the tree approximately 20 feet high. 

It is reported that around 10 am, on Monday, a man called the Couva Police Station and reported to police that a woman was seen hanging from a tree. 

Officers responded and subsequently found Sherryann suspended from a tree with a yellow rope around her neck. 

A grey Nissan Caravan Reg. No. TDU 3683 was also found nearby the incident site. Meanwhile. Woman Cpl James-Poyer of the Couva Police Station and Sgt Deo of the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations are probing the incident. 

The police have also revealed that they are looking for a a Spanish speaking man with whom the victim is said to have a close relationship.  

Toxic Relationship  

The 47-year-old was mother of two children aged 18 and 15 and she was allegedly in a strained relationship in recent months.  

The incident has sent shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago with several people taking to social media to express their sadness over this.  

A user named Geeta noted, “I've been saying that all along, no way she could have reached that tree , just watching that video you can tell something was off, may her soul rest easy, so sorry for her 2 boys,” while another talked about the suspect saying, “He thought he was smart, his actions sell him out for his evil mind.” 

