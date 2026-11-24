Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will contest Vieille Case, while the DLP’s slate includes candidates across all 21 constituencies.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has officially unveiled its full slate of 21 candidates for the December 16, 2026, general election, introducing seven new faces alongside experienced parliamentarians as Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit seeks a renewed mandate for the governing party.

The announcement marks an important stage in the DLP's election campaign, with the party presenting a carefully selected team that combines political experience, fresh leadership and community representation. The inclusion of seven new candidates signals an effort to strengthen the party's connection with constituencies while maintaining continuity in its national development agenda.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will once again contest the Vieille Case constituency, which he has represented for more than two decades.

Among the seven new faces are Malcolm St. Rose for Salisbury, Rudaille “Dale” Thomas for Portsmouth, Dwain Austelle Lockhart for Castle Bruce, Donalson Frederick for Salybia, Avondale Paul for Paix Bouche, Dr Techer Cuffy-Casimir for Grand Bay and Anthony Charles for Marigot.

McDougall enters the general election following her victory in the September 2026 Roseau North by-election, where she secured the constituency for Labour against candidates from the United Workers Party (UWP) and an independent contender.

Speaking at the party's campaign launch on Sunday, November 22, Prime Minister Skerrit described the seven newcomers as individuals recognised within their communities for their dedication, hard work and commitment to public service. He also acknowledged the contributions of returning parliamentarians who have helped steer the country through the challenges of recent years.

The announcement follows Skerrit's November 18 address to the nation, during which he formally called the general election for Wednesday, December 16, 2026, more than a year ahead of the constitutional deadline. The final day for candidates to submit their nominations is Monday, November 30.

Electoral Reforms Reshape the Political Landscape

The election will take place against a significantly changed electoral backdrop, following the completion of a major voter confirmation exercise and the publication of a new official Register of Electors containing 36,923 registered voters.

Electoral reform had been among the most prominent issues raised by the opposition UWP, which, alongside the Dominica Freedom Party, boycotted the December 2022 general election over demands for changes to the electoral system, including a revised voters' list.

The Skerrit administration maintains that it has now delivered the two central reforms sought by the opposition: a cleaned-up voters' register and voter identification cards.

Regional political analyst and pollster Peter Wickham has suggested that the developments have placed the opposition in a more difficult position ahead of the December contest.

In his assessment of the political landscape, Wickham observed that the opposition's longstanding concerns over the voters' register had been addressed, leaving the UWP facing the challenge of developing a compelling electoral platform beyond an issue that had dominated its campaign for years.

Wickham also raised questions about the opposition's internal divisions and organisational readiness, while highlighting the government's record on major infrastructure projects, particularly the international airport, as a potentially important factor in the election.

His assessment points to favourable circumstances for the incumbent Labour Party, although the outcome will ultimately be determined by voters on December 16.

Labour's Full Slate of 21 Candidates

The DLP's candidates for the 21 constituencies are:

1. Castle Bruce: Dwain Austelle Lockhart

2. Salybia: Donalson Frederick

3. Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique: Gretta Roberts

4. La Plaine: Dr Cassandra Williams

5. Wesley: Fidel Grant

6. Marigot: Anthony Charles

7. Paix Bouche: Avondale Paul

8. Cottage: Roland Royer

9. Portsmouth: Rudaille “Dale” Thomas

10. Vieille Case: Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

11. Colihaut: Daren Pinard

12. St. Joseph: Darron Lloyd

13. Salisbury: Malcolm St. Rose

14. Mahaut: Cassanni Laville

15. Grand Bay: Dr Techer Cuffy-Casimir

16. Petite Savanne: Jullan Defoe

17. Soufrière: Denise Charles-Pemberton

18. Roseau North: Ashma McDougall

19. Roseau Valley: Dr Irving McIntyre

20. Roseau Central: Melissa Poponne-Skerrit

21. Roseau South: Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite

A Renewed Team Ahead of December 16

The DLP enters the election holding a commanding parliamentary position, having secured 19 of the country's 21 elected seats in the December 2022 general election.

The party is expected to make its record of development and public investment central to its campaign, highlighting progress on the international airport, geothermal energy, housing, healthcare, road infrastructure and tourism development.

The introduction of seven new candidates also provides Labour with an opportunity to demonstrate renewal within its ranks as it seeks to respond to changing expectations among voters, particularly regarding constituency representation and accessibility.

For Skerrit, the December election represents an opportunity to secure another five-year mandate while positioning the party's newly assembled team to lead the next phase of Dominica's development.

With nominations closing on November 30, the full slate in place and the electoral reform process having reached a significant milestone, the stage is set for a consequential contest that will determine the country's political direction for the next five years.