Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr have received consecutive life sentences for the murders of Canadian businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, whose bodies were found in a burnt-out vehicle in 2023.

Dominica: Two Americans have been sentenced to life in prison in Dominica for the 2023 murders of Canadian businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand.

According to the reports, on November 23, 2026, the High Court of Roseau convicted Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr and sentenced them both to consecutive life terms. Life imprisonment without the possibility of parole was also reported.

The judge described the murders as an ambush, unprovoked attack and referred to it as "the rarest of the rare".

Lehrer and Snyder were found guilty on July 28, 2026 following a jury trial. Both had previously denied any wrongdoing. They have been in prison since being arrested and had been taken under custody shortly after the couple was murdered.

Their lawyer has stated that they are planning to appeal against the ruling.

Langlois and Marchand were last seen on December 1, 2023. Their bodies were found in a burnt-out vehicle near Gallion in southern Dominica after they were reported missing.

The couple's car, with their bodies inside , was taken up a mountain track, then ignited and driven off a cliff, prosecutors told the court. Two trees stopped it from falling further, and investigators recovered it the next day.

Lehrer is a businessman who owned land next to the couple's Coulibri Ridge eco-resort in Soufrière. Snyder, his employee, is a mechanic. Court documents show Lehrer had a years-long dispute with Langlois over a road that crossed his property and led to the resort.

A judge ruled in 2019 that Lehrer had to grant free public access to the road track and allow the couple’s visitors to pass without limits. However, Lehrer's family has challenged claims that the killings were motivated by the argument about the track.

Langlois was the founder of Softimage, a Montreal-based company which provides computer three-dimensional animation technology used in high-profile movies such as Jurassic Park, The Matrix and Titanic.

In the 1990s he relocated to Dominica and, along with Marchand, established Coulibri Ridge in 2022.

This case has drawn widespread attention in Dominica, where residents said such a crime had never occurred

A user commented, “They should have get the death penalty they should have bring back the death penalty and hang them.”

“Almost three years later, this case is still so disturbing. Rest in peace to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand. I hope their families and the people of Dominica can find some peace now that the sentencing is done,” another user commented.