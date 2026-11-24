Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old beauty pageant delegate, Andrea Weston, was fatally shot in the face while travelling along Guayaguayare Road in Mayaro during the early hours of November 22, 2026.

A white Toyota Aqua, which is believed to be linked to her killing, was recovered in Mayaro, Trinidad.

Based on police intelligence, the car was discovered on Parris Lane in New Lands Village, Guayaguayare. Police are said to have details on both the driver and car owner. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Weston, who was also known as JJ, of Nurse Trace, New Lands Village, Guayaguayare, was murdered at approximately 5 a.m. on November 22, 2026.

According to reports, she was travelling in a grey Toyota Aqua with four other people after leaving the Blue Notes Bar in St Ann’s Village, Mayaro.

As the group was driving along Guayaguayare Road they were cut off by a white Toyota Aqua. In an attempt to avoid the car, the driver tried to steer clear, several gunshots were fired, causing the rear windscreen to break.

The car then pulled over a short distance away, and the driver discovered Weston had been shot in the face. She was subsequently taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility and later pronounced dead, around 6 a.m.

Weston has attended Mayaro Secondary School and was also a Pearl delegate for the 2026 Diamonds and Pearls season of the Crème de la Crème International beauty pageant, where she represented New Lands Village.

She chose mental health awareness for children and adults as her project, saying she wanted to create "a safe space where everyone feels comfortable being open about their feelings."

Crème de la Crème International Beauty Pageant posted a tribute to Weston on the pageant’s Facebook page on November 22, 2026.

The organisation wrote, “Our hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn Andrea Weston, one of our beloved Pearls in the 2026 Diamonds & Pearls season of the Crème de la Crème International Beauty Pageant.”

It described Andrea as a young, talented woman who was excited about her future in pageantry.

“To Andrea’s family, we extend our deepest condolences. Thank you for sharing Andrea with us. To her friends, her 2026 pageant sisters, and every member of our team who is hurting today, we grieve with you. May we hold one another close and keep Andrea’s family in our prayers in the days ahead,” it added.

The organisation also explained that Weston had been one of just two 2026 delegates to have been chosen to continue onto the 2027 season and that the team had been excited about working with her once more.

Furthermore, the police officials have not yet given any indication as to why Weston was murdered.