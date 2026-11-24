Political analyst Peter Wickham says the Dominica Labour Party’s development record and the completion of electoral reform have left the opposition facing challenges ahead of the December 16 election.

Dominica: As Dominica prepares for the general election on December 16, 2026, Caribbean political analyst and pollster Peter Wickham has highlighted the Dominica Labour Party’s significant development record under the leadership of Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.

Wickham also pointed to the challenges facing the opposition, saying, “The opposition is pretty much on the back foot.”

Wickham said completing electoral reform addresses one of the opposition's major concerns, and the opposition boycotted the 2022 general election. He said that the electoral reform was a major agenda of the United Workers Party-led opposition, with the list already being completed and the issue being sorted, leaving them with no concrete playground.

He explained that the previous list was inflated by several factors, including migration after major hurricanes and natural population attrition.

Wickham said the revised voter list contains about 37,000 names and more accurately reflects the population.

“The fact is that the list was bloated,” he said. Wickham further added that the new figures reflect the number of people available to vote. “So I think the numbers that you are seeing now are more accurately reflective of the number of people who are available to vote.”

Wickham raised questions about the opposition’s longstanding suggestions that the previous registers provided a basis for electoral fraud.

“I didn't believe that it was the basis for electoral fraud, which is something that the opposition has been suggesting for many years,” he added.

During the television show, Wickham also discussed independent candidate Gregor Nassief and mentioned that he is a businessman whose entry into the political race is an ‘interesting development’.

Wickham noted that independent candidacies in other Caribbean territories, particularly Antigua and Barbuda, where financially influential independent candidates have successfully contested elections.

However, he questioned whether Nassief would have the political support and organisational backing required to translate his resources into electoral success, as without such an arrangement, he said, independents have no notable record of success in the region.

“I'm still not understanding whether the UWP will be competing against him in that constituency, or whether he has an accommodation,” he further questioned.

Wickham stressed the opposition’s internal political dynamic, the party’s ability to present a united front, and Dr Thomson Fontaine’s leadership. “That suggests that the opposition may very well be a lot more disunited than people think”.

He questioned whether Thomson even fully identified the challenges facing his leadership, as the people may not be ready for him.

“The question is whether Thomson Fontaine has still realised that people are not ready,” he noted.

Wickham also referred to developments involving Greg Rudnick and the constituency contest.

He added that the UWP would have to face the political consequences of its previous boycotts and leadership changes.

Furthermore, on the government’s achievements, Wickham mentioned developments such as the airport project, the Roseau Valley development project, and other construction work. Construction has progressed extremely quickly.

Wickham noted that the comparisons with other long-serving leaders do not fully apply to Skerrit, who entered office at a young age. He said Dominicans still appear comfortable with him and do not see him as past his prime.

“So, the normal comparisons that we give are really not applicable in relation to Roosevelt Skerrit because, let's face it, he was prime minister when he was in his late 20s; I still see him as a relatively young person who has not yet passed his sell-by date, and still has a lot to offer to the people of Dominica,” he added.

He further highlighted the Prime Minister’s record of delivery and the administration’s ability to advance major development projects as a basis for considering Skerrit’s continued leadership.

Wickham noted that Skerrit had several development achievements to point to, especially in infrastructure, as the administration seeks to secure another mandate.