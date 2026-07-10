ECCB unveils new EC Banknotes featuring Caribbean heroes, replacing Queen Elizabeth II

The redesigned EC banknotes honour national heroes and regional leaders from across the Eastern Caribbean, replacing Queen Elizabeth II's portrait with figures who helped shape the region's history and development.

Caribbean: The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has unveiled a new set of banknotes with pictures of national heroes and nation builders from across the Eastern Caribbean. It follows the ECCB Monetary Council's decision in July 2023 to remove the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from the EC banknotes.

This redesigned currency honors leaders who have made great contributions to their nations and the wider Caribbean region. The new set of banknotes also created history, as they will no longer feature the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The EC$100 banknote now features Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir William Arthur Lewis (Saint Lucia) and Sir John Compton (Saint Lucia). The EC$50 bill depicts the faces of Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the ECCB (St Vincent and the Grenadines) and Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw (St. Kitts and Nevis).

The Banknotes of EC$20 shows the images of Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr (Antigua and Barbuda) and Dame Mary Eugenia Charles (Dominica), while the Banknotes of EC$10 have portraits of William Henry Bramble (Montserrat) and James Ronald Webster (Anguilla).

The redesigned bank note of EC$5 has pictures of Robert Milton Cato (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) and Olympic medalist Sir Kirani James (Grenada).

Regional Leaders Welcome the New Banknotes

Several regional leaders applauded the introduction of the new currency notes, describing it as a representation of Caribbean identity and national pride.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew considered it to be a proud and historical moment for both the Federation and the region. “Today, at the ECCB Monetary Council meeting in Dominica, it was approved that our EC banknotes will now proudly feature distinguished Caribbean leaders. Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw will appear on the EC$50 note,” he shared via a Facebook post.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also welcomed the announcement. He said, “Honourable Dame Mary Eugenia Charles, who served as Prime Minister of Dominica from 1980 to 1995, is featured on the newly redesigned EC$20 banknote issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), a proud moment for Dominica.”

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre highlighted the importance of featuring national heroes on the banknotes. In a post shared on Facebook, he said, “The Right Honourable Sir John George Melvin Compton served as Saint Lucia’s first Premier and first Prime Minister. This tribute recognises Sir John’s contribution to nation-building and regional cooperation. His legacy will now be preserved as a lasting symbol of leadership, service, and national pride for generations to come.”