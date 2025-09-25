Antigua and Barbuda to host Second Africa-Caribbean Dress Gala

Antigua and Barbuda is set to host its Second Annual Africa-Caribbean Dress Gala Dinner on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Cortsland Hotel. The event is organized by the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission (ABRSC), promising a night of elegance, culture and connection.

This event comes right after the recent and historic 2nd Africa-CARICOM Summit which was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This gala celebrated the growing unity and also strengthened political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two regions.

Also this event was held under the theme of “Transcontinental partnership in pursuit of Reparatory justice for Africans and people of the African descent through Reparations.”

This submission highlighted the importance and vital role of the unity which advances the global reparations movement.

The organiser of the gala highlighted the events of the gala’s dinner night as they stated that the audience will feel the same spirit of emotions and connections as they will offer the guests, a fusion of African and Caribbean culture.

They added that the Guests are going to be indulged in a curated three-course menu they are providing and along with that fine wines, and live entertainment celebrating shared heritage.

Also the LIAT 2020 Limited has partnered with the Commission, to add more glamour into the event as they are going to donate two round-trip tickets of any destination served by the airline. With that they stated that these will be awarded to the male and females who are going to dress well and are going to look glamorous in the event.

Along with that the Official drink sponsor Brydens will present African wines, which will add more uniqueness, charm and glam at the event. While on the other hand the Community First Co-operative Credit Union and West Indies Oil Company will remain valued supporters of the event.

The ABRSC cleared their agenda behind the event as they stated, they emphasised that the Gala is more than a fundraiser. And with that they also mentioned that this event is an opportunity to honour our history as it will be celebrating cultural identity and it will also strengthen ties with Africa.

They also mentioned about the tickets, that tickets are available to all the people who want to take part in the event. Adding more to it they said that tickets are available for $200 and people can buy it through the members of the commission.