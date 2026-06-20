ECCU to feature Grenadian Olympian Kirani James on banknotes

Grenada’s first Olympic gold medallist Kirani James will appear on the EC$5 note from 2027, as the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union replaces Queen Elizabeth II with regional figures.

Grenada: The member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union will begin a new phase of regional representation from 2027. The union has decided to replace the image of Queen Elizabeth II from new bank notes with prominent Caribbean figures. The seven countries and territories within the union will have the chance to feature its national heroes on the bank notes.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has announced in DM’s with the PM that Grenada’s first Olympic medalist, Kirani James’ image will be featured on the Eastern Caribbean Central bank note of $5 from 2027.

This change of the notes was first approved at the 105th meeting in St Vincent and Grenadines on 21st July 2023 by the ECCB monetary council.

According to the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antonie, the bank is “getting closer and closer” to replacing the image of the British monarch. The new Eastern Caribbean notes are expected to come into circulation by 2027.

“We expect in all likelihood that the first set of notes will be revealed and made available in 2027,” Antoine said while speaking at a meeting earlier this year of the ECCB Monetary Council.

The official currency of the eight ECCB Member Countries, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines is EC, including Anguilla and Montserrat as they also use the currency.

These countries are called the members of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The EC currency has existed since 1965 and was brought into circulation on October 6, 1965.

The union has taken a significant initiative to feature Kirani Zeno James, a Grenadian professional sprinter, born 1 September 1992, who specializes in the 400 metres. He won the 400 m at the World Championships in 2011 and won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

People online are appreciating it as they are joining the discussion through social media comment sections.

A user named Liz Forsyth commented, “That is an honour. He has served and continues to serve with a selfless love for Grenada and the region.”

Another user, Leanora Isaac commented, “This is a one in a lifetime Honor for a Deserving and Respected young man continue Making Grenadian proud of your History for all.”