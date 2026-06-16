Bahamasair expands network with new Nassau-Cat island service

The new twice-weekly service comes as Arthur’s Town International Airport expands capacity, allowing direct international arrivals and improving travel access to Cat Island.

Bahamas: Regional airline BahamasAir will launch a new route connecting Nassau and Arthur’s Town, Cat Island from June 25. The new service will operate twice weekly - every Thursday and Sunday.

Speaking during the opening of the newly upgraded Arthur's Town International Airport, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that Cat Island will now be included in the airline’s route network.

Major renovations included expansion of the terminal from just over 1,200 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet. The modernized airport consists of ticket counters, offices, and the security screening station. It has a departure lounge with enough seats for 52 passengers complete with a concession stand, ATM machine, and toilets. Parking is available to a maximum of 50 cars.

Tickets for round trips will start from $284, providing better opportunities for tourists to visit one of the most interesting Family Islands of The Bahamas.

Authorities said that the route is part of a broader plan to improve connectivity across the Caribbean region. Better air links are also expected to support tourism, open new markets for local business, and make travel easier for residents.

Cat Island can now welcome flights directly from foreign countries with the roll out of these new facilities for international arrivals, such as a separate Customs and Immigration area.

The new route also marks a turning point for Arthur’s Town International Airport as it expands its air services. The airport is expected to attract more visitors to Cat Island, which is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and peaceful atmosphere.

This addition reflects a strategic step forward in expanding access, supporting local economies, and making it easier to experience the richness of The Bahamas, shared the airline via an official Facebook post.

With the inaugural flights just a few days away, BahamasAir is encouraging passengers to book their tickets early. The new route also reflects the airline’s commitment to strengthen connection between the islands while supporting economic growth.

Cat Island’s addition to the BahamasAir network is another step forward in improving domestic travel, allowing visitors to enjoy more of The Bahamas.