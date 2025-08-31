Wallerfield man charged with murder of businessman Kerry Von Adam in Trinidad kidnapping case

After socializing in Port of Spain, the woman rushed home to retrieve the money, placed it in a white envelope, and followed the man's directions to an unknown location.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tyrique Strong of Wallerfield has been formally charged and arrested for the murder of businessman Kerry Von Adam, which occurred on August 18. Strong appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in connection with Adam's death.

According to reports, 42-year-old Kerry Von Adam, a resident of Piarco Old Road, Redhill, D'Abadie, left his home around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, in his grey Kia Sportage SUV with registration plate PDU 6433, to meet friends at a bar in Arima.

Reportedly, after 2 hours, Adam made a distressing call to a female relative, urgently asking for $15,000. Concerned by his desperate voice, she attempted to return the call but an unidentified man answered and instructed her only to call back once she had the cash ready.

The woman, who had been socializing in Port of Spain, quickly returned home to collect the money, placed it in a white envelope, and then contacted the man again, who directed her to an unknown location.

She was guided along Cocorie Road and eventually instructed to drop the envelope somewhere between Gill Avenue and Davis Avenue, Tumpuna Road, on the Eastern side of the street. She was told to pick up Kerry at the Arima Boy’s school after dropping the cash but he was not found there.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), executed a search operation as triggered by his disappearance and on 7 July, a body believed to be Adams was found in a remote area at Heights of Guanapo, Arima, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Further investigations by Trinidad and Tobago police officials led to the arrest of Strong and charged him for the offence in connection with Adam’s death when appeared before the magistrate on Wednesday. 27 August, 2025.