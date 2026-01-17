Capacity constraints led to exclusion of Haitian nationals from US Migration MOU: PM Drew 

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has issued a formal clarification on the exclusion of Haitian nationals from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the United States on Third Country nationals. It was emphasised that the decision reflects national capacity realities rather than a withdrawal of compassion or regional solidarity.

The clarification was addressed by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who underscored the federation’s long-standing commitment to the people of Haiti while outlining the practical constraints facing the small island state.

According to the government, St Kitts and Nevis has consistently showcased empathy and solidarity toward Haiti both domestically as well as on international stage. Over the years, the Federation has accepted and integrated a significant number of Haitian nationals, proportionally among the highest in the Caribbean region.

Prime Minister Drew noted that the country has often been at the forefront of advocating for the dignity, protection and humane treatment of Haitians wherever they reside which reinforces its record of regional responsibility and humanitarian engagement.

However, the Government stressed that migration policy must be approached with care and realism. As a small island developing state with finite resources, St. Kitts and Nevis must balance humanitarian considerations against the limits of its infrastructure, public services and national security capacity.

“When assessed on a per-capita basis, the Federation has reached a threshold beyond which it cannot sustainably absorb additional inflows without placing undue strain on essential systems,” the Government explained and added that unchecked pressures could negatively impact healthcare, housing, social services and public safety.

Officials said that the decision to exclude Haitian nationals from the framework of the MOU with the United States reflects these national realities and capacity constraints rather than a shift in values or foreign policy posture.

Prime Minister Drew emphasised that the move should not be interpreted as a departure from regional solidarity or compassion but as a responsible and transparent acknowledgment of what the country can realistically manage at this time.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing advocacy for Haiti through diplomatic channels and international cooperation while maintaining policies that safeguard the stability and sustainability of St. Kitts and Nevis.