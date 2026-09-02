Why UWP Now? Questions rise over Gregor Nassief’s political move after reported CBI dispute

Reports claim that Nassief is now seeking additional villas or CBI-related shares from the government but the government has reportedly refused his demands.

Dominica: Questions are being raised over Dominican businessman Gregor Nassief’s reported alignment towards the United Workers Party (UWP), particularly over why he is choosing to enter the political arena now.

Nassief began Secret Bay with just four villas and later expanded the development to over 46 villas with the help of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. However, it is being said that he never returned anything from this major expansion to the public.

Reports claim that Nassief is now seeking additional villas or CBI-related shares from the government but the government has reportedly refused his demands. In order to build pressure on the government to give him shares, Nassif is now allegedly moving closer to the UWP and preparing to enter electoral politics.

The timing has therefore raised an important question: Why is Gregor Nassief joining hands with the UWP?

People are now questioning whether his reported political move genuinely about serving Dominica and its people or is politics being used to build pressure on the government following the reported refusal to grant further benefits to his business - which in fact is not giving anything back to public like other projects like new international airport, marina and cable car.

Not only this, but Nassief’s alignment towards UWP is becoming more visible as a poster is being circulated for an ‘Indoor Meeting - A Conversation with Gregor Nassief’ which shows Nassief appearing alongside UWP Political Leader Thompson Fontaine and UWP candidate for the Roseau North constituency Danny Lugay.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Dominica Red Cross Society Building in Goodwill. Locals are also taking to Facebook to criticise UWP and Nassief with one user named Daniel saying, “It’s quite something to hear those who have long benefited from concentrated wealth criticize a programme that has helped spread opportunity more widely. Maybe the discomfort isn’t really about CBI, it's about ordinary Dominicans gaining greater access to homes, education, enterprise and economic independence.”

In a recent radio interview as well, the businessman showcased his complete support for both members of the UWP. “I would throw my support behind Danny and Mr Thompson Fontaine,” he said. This clearly shows that Nassief’s ultimate motive behind criticising the current government and creating political chaos was to pressurise the current administration to give him more CBI shares.

These reports have also brought attention back to the questions surrounding Secret Bay and the benefits Nassief has reportedly received through the CBI Programme.

If Nassief is now preparing to question the government and its leadership, people may also want answers from him: How many citizenships do you have? How many CBI shares have been allocated to Secret Bay? What benefits have you received through the programme, and what have you given back to Dominica and its people?

WIC News had already questioned Nassief

These questions are not new as WIC News had earlier written to Nassief seeking answers about Secret Bay and its relationship with the CBI Programme. Among other things, the letter asked how many CBI shares or applications were allocated to Secret Bay for its original construction and later expansion. It also questioned whether government-acquired land had been transferred or made available for the development.

Nassief responded to the letter on August 10, 2026. However, he did not provide direct answers to these questions. Instead, he asked WIC News to provide the documents, information as well as sources behind its questions before giving a detailed response.

This means important questions about Secret Bay and its CBI arrangements remain unanswered in the correspondence.