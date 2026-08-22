Venezuelan woman claims newborn found abandoned in South Oropouche

A 23-year-old woman who took a newborn to a police station later told officers she was the child’s mother, prompting a new direction in the investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident reported from South Oropouche, Trinidad and Tobago in which a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman took an infant girl to the police station she found on the roadside of South Oropouche but the case took a turn when the women returned to claim the infant to be her daughter.

The woman also informed the police that she concealed her pregnancy from the other residents of her household in St. Mary’s Village. The progress in the case gave another angle to the investigation, that was initially focused on discovering how the infant placed at a roadside was left behind.

According to the reports, the baby girl was found at around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, nearby South Oropouche Government Primary School . At first the police were informed that the Venezuelan woman was moving along St. Mary’s Road, while she noticed a baby crying sound from a cardboard carton along the roadside.

She allegedly looked into the box and found a baby girl wrapped into a plastic bag. The baby was observed unclothed, still attached with umbilical cord and bundled in a blanket.

The women later carried the infant to a neighbouring residence prior to which both progressed toward the Oropouche Police Station. Eventually the infant was admitted to Point Fortin Area Hospital for medical care by the Emergency Response Personnel.

An infant medical examination apparently revealed the baby to be three to four days old. The baby has been medically confirmed in healthy condition with no observations of physical harm.

After the woman’s recent disclosure, police are probing into the situation during the baby’s birth, the alleged hiding of the pregnancy and what happened before the infant was found in the box.

Apparently the woman was taken for medical attention by the police. The case is currently under investigation by the officers of the South Oropouche Police Station and the Child Protection Unit.