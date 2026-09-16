Guyana: Kildonan Primary head teacher dies after hit-and-run accident in Corentyne

Kildonan Primary head teacher Sonia Williams died after being struck by a car in Rose Hall Town, with police later arresting the alleged driver.

Guyana: The Kildonan Primary School’s head teacher, died on Monday, September 14, 2026, following a hit-and-run accident along the Rose Hall Town Public Road, in Corentyne, Berbice, in Guyana.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old, Sonia Williams, a resident of the Chesney Housing Scheme.

The officials noted that the accident occurred around 3:21 p.m in the afternoon of Monday.

Williams was reportedly hit by a white motor car that was going west along the road, while Williams’ vehicle, registration number, PAK 5566, was parked on the southern side of the roadway as she opened the right-side front door to get out of the car.

The white motor car collided with Williams’ car, which caused her to fall on the road and sustained serious injuries on her body.

The vehicle involved has been identified as a motor car PJJ 7624 and the registered driver of the car as 35-year-old Arivindra Singh of lot 174 Hampshire Village, Corentyne.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene after the collision as the police carried out the search for him. He was arrested on Tuesday morning and his vehicle was found at a workshop in Williamsburg, Corentyne

According to the reports, Williams had gone to the Assuria Insurance Company in Rose Hall Town to collect her glasses.

Following the collision, Williams was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, however she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further examinations and medical assistance.

She was pronounced dead at midnight around 12:06 a.m by the doctors as she succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.

Through a Facebook post, the Kildonan Primary School extended its condolences to the family, loved ones, colleagues, and all who were touched by Williams’ life.

The school also described her as a dedicated educator, a cherished member of the school, and someone who devoted her time and service to the education and well-being of others.