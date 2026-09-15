Bahamas: Indian worker dies after being trapped under metal plates aboard vessel

A 36-year-old Indian national died after reportedly becoming trapped under metal plates in an engine room aboard a vessel travelling from Grand Bahama to New Providence.

Bahamas: A 36-year-old Indian national died on a high risk worksite on board a vessel en route from Grand Bahama to New Providence, sparking an investigation including Bahamian police and various government departments.

Based on the initial information available provided by authorities, police were informed soon after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2026, following a maritime official from the shipping company confirmed that a male worker aboard had been severely injured following an accident on board the vessel. The man later died suffering through his injuries.

The vessel was still at the sea during that time and was anticipated to reach New Providence at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 13. Following its arrival at New Providence, authorities stepped aboard the vessel to initiate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an Indian worker aboard.

The team of investigators involved officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and officials from the Bahamas Maritime Authority, Bahamas Customs, Department of Immigration and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Investigators interviewed the Chief Security Officer of the vessel as part of their preliminary inquiries.

Initial reports inform that the accident took place inside the engine room of the vessel, while the ship was en route to New Providence. Security officers were allegedly informed about the accident and proceeded to the engine room, where the two workers were found helping their male colleague who was trapped beneath various metal plates.

The deceased had suffered multiple injuries and needed quick medical attention. Other members from the crew were immediately asked to reach the incident area and assist in freeing him from beneath the plates. Further medical assistance was offered to the deceased aboard but the man’s injuries subsequently resulted in his death.

Authorities have not officially revealed the deceased man’s name, the shipping company involved, the type or name of the vessel or concisely how the metal plates trapped him. These details are significant as the probe into the matter is ongoing and at its early stage.