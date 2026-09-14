Bahamas: 37-year-old police officer dies in traffic collision on Prince Charles Drive

The 37-year-old officer succumbed to his injuries two days after a collision between his police motorcycle and a white Suzuki at the Prince Charles Drive and Garden Road intersection.

Bahamas: A 37-year-old police officer has lost his life in a fatal traffic collision between a police motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Prince Charles Drive in New Providence, The Bahamas.

The collision took place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, along the intersection point of Prince Charles Drive and Garden Road. Police were informed moments later before 2:00 p.m. and officers were deployed to the scene.

On reaching the incident site, officers who attended the scene spotted a motorcycle which had suffered significant damage in the collision. The male officer who was riding the motorcycle was also observed to have sustained serious injuries at the scene.

A white suzuki motor vehicle was involved in the road collision. The vehicle was being operated by a male individual and had a female passenger travelling aboard. The Suzuki vehicle also suffered damage as a result of the collision, whereas the female passenger suffered head injuries.

Emergency Medical Services staff responded to the scene and offered medical attention to those injured. The police officer was later taken to the hospital for specialist medical treatment due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Despite getting medical treatment, the officer was pronounced dead soon after 3:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Based on the initial reports, the officer was heading west along Prince Charles Drive when the collision took place. Investigators informed that the white Suzuki driver was trying to turn right onto Garden Road before the two vehicles collided.

The details about conditions surrounding the crash are under investigation. Police have not disclosed any information about whether the white Suzuki driver has been charged or taken into custody.

Investigators are anticipated to carry on determining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The further details including the revelation of the identity of the deceased and Suzuki vehicle driver is expected to be revealed soon.