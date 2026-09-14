Guyana: 14-year-old boy dies in motorcycle crash after collision with horse

Fourteen-year-old Giresh Lautan, a student of Skeldon High School, was travelling as a pillion rider when the motorcycle collided with a horse in Number 50 Village.

Guyana: A 14-year-old boy has died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 12 at Number 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the reports, the motorcycle collided with a horse early Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Giresh Lautan, a resident of Number 52 Village and a student of Skeldon High School. He was travelling as a pillion rider on the motorcycle when the collision occurred.

Following the collision, emergency personnel were immediately contacted and the teenager was taken to the Number 75 Public Hospital. He was examined by the doctors and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Anita Taman, Lautan’s mother, noted that she was unaware that her son was not at home until she received the news of the accident at 6:00 a.m.

She added that her sister’s husband, Deon Rodney visited their home at around 1:00 a.m and had taken the boy with him to Taman’s sister’s home in Number 43 Village.

Taman further noted that Rodney allegedly woke up her son as he was sleeping, to take him to Number 43 Village without telling or notifying her about it.

"He was drunk, and he ride so speed that he hit the horse on the road and my son flick off the motorcycle," Taman stated.

Taman mentioned that Lautan and Rodney were close and maintained regular contact. They often played the online game named Free Fire together from their homes.

Taman said Lautan was a responsible child who always helped take care of his siblings whenever she was at work.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing as the officials are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.