Five dead, five injured in 24 hours of deadly violence across Belize 

The assault on Contreras was allegedly recorded, and the footage has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Belize: In a shocking string of violent incidents tonight, five people have been killed while five others were injured across Belize in separate incidents which took place within 24 hours. Among the victims is Lalo Contreras, who was brutally chopped to death in San Lazaro, Orange Walk.

The attack on Contreras was reportedly captured on camera and the video of the same is going viral online. Other victims have been identified as Gaston Barrow and Moses Almendarez who were shot dead in Belize City. One unnamed suspect was stabbed to death on Rivero Street Belize City and one unnamed victim in Santa Cruz.

The deceased Gaston Barrow was a well-known individual in the Lake Independence area. He was shot near the entrance to Old Belize along the George Price Highway in Belize City.

Police sources indicate that suspects were seen in a grey Chrysler van with taxi license plates. Law enforcement units, including the Hattieville mobile patrol, were dispatched to the 8 Miles area in pursuit of the vehicle. A sweep was conducted by the officials throughout the area, but so far, they are unable to find anything.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals have been identified as Erroll Tillet, Lincoln Patterson, Sean Reneau and unnamed minor as well as another victim that is unnamed who was shot along with Gaston Barrow.

Leader of the Opposition, Tracy Taegar Panton, has also expressed outrage following the tragic loss of five Belizean lives to violence in a single day.

In a statement, Panton described the alarming spike in murders as a clear indicator of the ongoing crisis in citizen security. “Belizeans are living in fear in our homes and communities. We deserve peace, protection, and justice, not a daily diet of bloodshed,” she said.

The Opposition leader called on the government to act urgently and extended condolences to the families of the victims and emphasised that their suffering must serve as a wake-up call for the nation.

Panton reaffirmed the United Democratic Party’s commitment to working alongside Belizeans to ensure a safer and more secure country.