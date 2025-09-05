2025-09-05 23:16:14
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda: CalvinAir Helicopter executes emergency medevac for 20-year-old patient

The patient, suffering from intense head and neck pain and trouble walking, was urgently referred to the mainland for a CT scan by doctors at Hanna Thomas Hospital.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: CalvinAir, on Tuesday, assisted the government of Antigua and Barbuda by providing rapid medical evacuation services to a 20-year-old male patient from Barbuda to Antigua.

According to the airline, the patient was experiencing severe neck and head pain, and was also having difficulty walking. Subsequently, doctors at Hanna Thomas Hospital requested an immediate transfer of the patient to the mainland for a CT scan.

Following the doctors' request, a CalvinAir helicopter was promptly dispatched to transport the patient, prioritizing their health and safety. Thanks to the swift response, the patient received timely medical attention at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where they underwent specialized diagnostic care under the supervision of medical professionals.

Dr Jeremy Deazle, the head resident doctor at the Hanna Thomas Hospital, expressed his gratitude following the incident to the staff of CalvinAir for their quick response which assisted the patient to take immediate medical attention.

Furthermore, Dr Jeremy appreciated the humanitarian efforts and dedication showed by the airline and said that he wants to thank CalvinAir Helicopters who were able to assist them with a medevac for inter-island connection.

Jamila Kirwan, the media relations specialist also said that this is exactly why the Calvin Ayre Foundation regularly supports the work of the sister company ‘CalvinAir’.

The people of Antigua and Barbuda are expressing their gratitude and happiness for the medical evacuation service provided by CalvinAir, which enables patients to receive timely and safe medical treatment. Many believe that this effort has saved lives and allowed patients to be reunited with their loved ones, bringing joy and blessings to families.

The community also stated that the swift response of the team “highlights CalvinAir's commitment to bridging the healthcare gap between Barbuda and Antigua, which ultimately saved lives”.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Roosvelt Skerrit speaks to the United Nations General Assembly.
Uncategorised

Dominica PM makes impassioned plea for the world to help his ‘bleeding na...

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Uncategorised

Police confirm death of missing Grenada schoolgirl

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Uncategorised

St Vincent and Grenadines better able to manage impact changing weather p...

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Uncategorised

New UWI Campus in Antigua and Barbuda

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Uncategorised

Ralph Gonsalves' ULP gets fifth consecutive term in St Vincent and the Gr...

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Uncategorised

Grenada goes into polls today to elect a new Prime Minister

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Trinidad and Tobago

Tobago Carnival hits Trinidad from Aug 28-31 with live performances and m...

2025-09-05 12:25:07

Jamaica

LIAT 20 to kick off flights into Jamaica, beginning Dec 20

2025-09-05 12:25:07