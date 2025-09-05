Antigua and Barbuda: CalvinAir Helicopter executes emergency medevac for 20-year-old patient

The patient, suffering from intense head and neck pain and trouble walking, was urgently referred to the mainland for a CT scan by doctors at Hanna Thomas Hospital.

Antigua and Barbuda: CalvinAir, on Tuesday, assisted the government of Antigua and Barbuda by providing rapid medical evacuation services to a 20-year-old male patient from Barbuda to Antigua.

According to the airline, the patient was experiencing severe neck and head pain, and was also having difficulty walking. Subsequently, doctors at Hanna Thomas Hospital requested an immediate transfer of the patient to the mainland for a CT scan.

Following the doctors' request, a CalvinAir helicopter was promptly dispatched to transport the patient, prioritizing their health and safety. Thanks to the swift response, the patient received timely medical attention at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where they underwent specialized diagnostic care under the supervision of medical professionals.

Dr Jeremy Deazle, the head resident doctor at the Hanna Thomas Hospital, expressed his gratitude following the incident to the staff of CalvinAir for their quick response which assisted the patient to take immediate medical attention.

Furthermore, Dr Jeremy appreciated the humanitarian efforts and dedication showed by the airline and said that he wants to thank CalvinAir Helicopters who were able to assist them with a medevac for inter-island connection.

Jamila Kirwan, the media relations specialist also said that this is exactly why the Calvin Ayre Foundation regularly supports the work of the sister company ‘CalvinAir’.

The people of Antigua and Barbuda are expressing their gratitude and happiness for the medical evacuation service provided by CalvinAir, which enables patients to receive timely and safe medical treatment. Many believe that this effort has saved lives and allowed patients to be reunited with their loved ones, bringing joy and blessings to families.

The community also stated that the swift response of the team “highlights CalvinAir's commitment to bridging the healthcare gap between Barbuda and Antigua, which ultimately saved lives”.