PM Roosevelt Skerrit wishes Narendra Modi on 75th Birthday, highlights strong Dominica-India Relations

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica took to X on September 17 with a video post captioned, “Extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi. India and Dominica share warm and enduring ties, strengthened further when I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi on the margins of the second India–CARICOM Summit in Guyana last year.”

Extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi. India and Dominica share warm and enduring ties, strengthened further when I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi on the margins of the second India–CARICOM Summit in Guyana last year.



In the video Skerrit recounted the warm and very friendly relations that exist between India and Dominica following his last meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the margins of the second India CARICOM summit in Guyana last year.

“Global leader, statesman, and leading voice of the global South, That is Prime Minister Modi” are the words Skerrit used to describe Modi in the 1 minute video on X, as he recounted the CARICOM summit where Dominica gladly conferred the highest national award of Dominica upon Prime Minister Modi.

For his support to Dominica during the COVID pandemic period and generally for his contribution in strengthening Dominica India their relations.

On the X video caption Skerrit noted of Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership that remain vital to this moment in world affairs. Stating that they will continue to enhance the relations between Dominica and India.

Skerrit concluded his address by extending his best wishes and regards to Prime Minister Modi and all the great people of India.

On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I extend warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi of India. We deeply value India’s steadfast support, including life-saving assistance during the pandemic, and our cooperation on climate resilience and… pic.twitter.com/CZFfPCfO2m — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 17, 2025

India - Dominica growing bilateral relationship

India - Dominica relations have continued to steadily strengthen throughout the years since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1981. They have continued to strengthen their partnership through high-level exchanges, including ministerial visits and participation in global summits like the Voice of Global South Summit and the India–CARICOM Summit.

The Medical aid was donated by the Government of India for the people and Government of Commonwealth of Dominica to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in 2021 when the Government of India donated 70,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine to Dominica on February 9 under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative.