2026-04-16 07:28:28
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St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome MSC World Europa cruise in 2026/27 season

Officials said the LNG-powered mega ship will mark a major boost for the country’s cruise tourism sector.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The twin island Federation will receive one of the largest and most advanced fleets, MSC World Europa, during the 2026/2027 winter season. It will dock at Port Zante in Basseterre as part of its revised Caribbean deployment, marking a major milestone for the destination’s growing cruise sector.

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) said that it is fully prepared for the arrival of the LNG-powered mega ship. The Chief Executive Officer of SCASPA, Adeola Moore, said, “The arrival of the MSC World Europa represents a significant moment for St. Kitts and our port operations.”

She further said that the port’s infrastructure, marine coordination, and port management systems are fully integrated to ensure safe and efficient handling of ships of this size. “This call reinforces Port Zante’s capability to handle some of the largest and most advanced cruise ships in the world, while delivering a seamless experience for both passengers and stakeholders,” noted the CEO.

MSC World Europa has a passenger capacity of over 6,700 and a crew of over 2,10. It is expected to bring a large-scale economic boost to the island. It will increase business for taxi operators, tour guides, vendors and restaurants, and greater activity at the attractions.

St. Kitts and Nevis has joined a few other Caribbean destinations, highlighting its capability to attract and accommodate large vessels and thousands of passengers.

As a part of the winter schedule, the ship will dock in Fort-de-France (Martinique), Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Bridgetown (Barbados), Castries (Saint Lucia), Saint George (Grenada), Philipsburg (St. Maarten/ Netherlands Antilles), St. John (Antigua and Barbuda), Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis), Roseau (Dominica), and Kingstown (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines).

Minister of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marsha T. Henderson, will welcome the vessel, its passengers, and crew members, on its inaugural call to Port Zante. She will be accompanied by port staff and other members of the government.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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