Trinidad: Parents call for nationwide fireworks ban after death of three day old infant

The parents claim that their infant son, born on October 18 at the San Fernando General Hospital and discharged on October 19 in perfect health, died as a result of the loud fireworks on Diwali night, just one day later.

Trinidad and Tobago: Following the autopsy report confirming that three-day-old Kemani Gordon died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), her parents, Nicholas Badal and Destiny Gordon, are pleading for a nationwide ban on fireworks, believing that the loud explosions on Diwali night triggered the tragedy on Monday, October 20.

29-year-old Nicholas Badal and 19-year-old Destiny Gordon, first time parents of the now deceased Kemani have called for a firework ban, even after the official autopsy concluded that the three-day-old Kemani Gordon cause of death was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Badal, father of the deceased three-day-old child stated that his son along with his mother were discharged and came back home in Bholai Trace East, Chase Village but hours later as the fireworks began around 6 or 7 p.m, Kemani started to jump and cry due to the loud sounds of explosives coming from the streets.

Badal recalled that when Kemani appeared terrified and would not stop crying, he left the house to ask neighbours who were launching fireworks to stop, explaining that the three-day-old infant was in distress however his plea was ignored.

“I called 999 four times. I called Freeport station two times. They never answer. I have all the records on my phone,” he said, adding that he called the police but his calls were never answered while the infant continued to cry throughout the night, terrorised by the explosions from the fireworks and they kept trying to calm him down.

The father said that around 2 a.m. they finally managed to get Kemani to sleep and as they were also exhausted from staying up all night, they also went to rest. However, when he checked on the baby around 4 a.m., Kemani was unresponsive. They rushed him to the emergency department in Chaguanas, but the infant was already dead, and doctors confirmed there was nothing more they could do.

Now, with the postmortem results concluding that the newborn died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the parents believe a different story. That their son’s untimely death is due to stress caused by the use of fireworks. As the infant kept jumping from hearing the loud fireworks.

“It is pain and more pain. This is unimaginable. Our first child. He didn't deserve that wickedness. I want justice for my child. Fireworks should be banned. No more fireworks for anything again," Badal stated

Residents of the community have also confirmed that the Diwali fireworks were extremely loud and caused discomfort to even pets. It is still unclear whether the government will respond to the call although hundreds of citizens have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences to the couple with one user writing, “Rest In Peace Little Love ..... Condolences to the parents I hope justice is served to those neighbors... Somehow or the other for noise pollution and for throwing said bomb into the yard.”