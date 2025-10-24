‘Three Days of Fear’: Trinidad infant dies after fireworks chaos outside home 

Relatives complain that the three-day-old infant had been crying nonstop as people continued setting off fireworks throughout the community.

Trinidad and Tobago: A family in Trinidad is grieving the unimaginable loss of their first child, baby Kemani Gordon, who was reportedly found dead at Bholai Street East, Chase Village just after 4 am on Tuesday. This comes after hours of terror from scratch bombs and fireworks outside their residence.

The relatives complain that the three-day old infant had been crying nonstop as people continued to burn the fireworks through the community. The child’s grandfather, according to the family, was repeatedly begging the revellers to stop and warning them that a newborn who was the family’s first child was inside and terrified, however his requests were ignored.

Instead of stopping, the voice escalated and at one point, scratch bombs were also thrown directly into the yard of the family, which further added smoke and chaos to the already horrific night.

The family member is claiming that they even made several calls to the police however no officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police department responded.

By evening of Tuesday, the family said that Baby️ Kemani was unresponsive. They then rushed the child to the nearby hospital where an autopsy was scheduled. Following the autopsy, it was confirmed by the doctors that the child died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The family now believes that this tragedy was triggered by extreme stress as well as fear which the baby boy endured throughout the three days.

The family is now devastated and is slamming the officers for not taking any action against when they complained several times. The community is also in shock and several locals are taking to Facebook to slam the authorities and express their condolences.

“Just how silent fireworks was implemented for independence the same should have been done for Diwali,” said a user named Brittney while another user said, “Really sad...this poor baby died of fear from fireworks...just imagine what the animals does feel they hear it twice louder than humans...I hope now the government ban fireworks before old years night...rest in peace little angel...condolences to the family.”