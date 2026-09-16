Bahamas: 37-year-old woman seriously injured in shark attack off North Bimini

The woman was attacked while on a dolphin excursion about three nautical miles off North Bimini and was airlifted to New Providence for specialist medical treatment.

Bahamas: A 37-year-old woman was reported severely injured by a shark attack in a dolphin excursion around three nautical miles along the coast of North Bimini, The Bahamas, on Monday, September 14,2026.

Based on the initial information available, authorities were contacted regarding the incident soon after 5:30 p.m. The woman was taking part in a dolphin excursion while she was attacked by the shark in the waters off the North Bimini .

After the incident, the woman was transported to the Bimini Community Clinic for preliminary medical attention. Police stated that she suffered serious injuries in her right ankle. Considering the extent of her injuries, officials later made arrangements to transport her by air to New Providence , where she could undergo further specialised medical assistance.

The identity of the woman has not been officially disclosed and there is also no update at the time of reporting regarding her current medical condition after she was airlifted to New Providence. Therefore it is not confirmed whether she is still hospitalised or if she is in good medical condition or has been discharged from the hospital.

Police have also not verified the species of shark that attacked the woman. There are no publicly verified details regarding what led to the encounter with the shark and if the shark was already available near the incident area.

Officials are conducting further investigation in finding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional information is expected to be disclosed soon as investigators gather more details regarding what happened during the excursion.

The recent shark attack is reported slightly less than two months after a 69-year-old American tourist was attacked and bitten by a Caribbean reef shark while snorkeling in the Bimini area on July 24. The investigation in the recent incident is still underway and officials are expected to disclose further details shortly.