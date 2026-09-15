Antigua police arrest three men, seize 30 pounds of cannabis in Creekside

Police arrested three men and seized about 30 pounds of suspected cannabis and more than EC$1,000 in cash during a vehicle stop in Creekside on Monday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Police in Antigua and Barbuda arrested 3 men and recovered about 30 pounds of cannabis and more than EC$1,000 in cash after stopping a vehicle in Creekside on Monday, September 14.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Department Task Force (CIDTF) were on a surveillance operation in Creekside when they pulled over a white Toyota Ractis with 3 people in it at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a large amount of what appeared to be cannabis as well as a mixture of Eastern Caribbean and US currency.

All 3 men were arrested for suspected unlawful possession of cannabis. The car, the drugs, and the cash were impounded on the spot, and police say they will continue to investigate.

The discovery has caused controversy among residents, with one person linking it to widespread issues of crime and youth drug use.

The user wrote, “The criminal activities and increase in gun violence all culminate with the poor management of the growing of marijuana. To add to this the crazy house is full of young people- both boys and girls. This is caused by the easy access our children are having to this gateway drug.

Lives are being destroyed. The get rich quick attitude of our leaders are playing out in the minds of our youth. The government provided the growers of marijuana with heavy duty equipment- excavator and tractors in their hands. They are not growing marijuana for medical or recreational purposes in any responsible way. They are ending up in the hands of young people to sell on the streets, in the villages and at our schools.

Yet the government seems not interested in addressing this issue of the growing and selling of cannabis. When you are selling drugs you have to protect yourself. They cannot apply for legal firearms license. So they import guns.

Again I was not against the decriminalisation of cannabis. I attended the meetings and on paper it sounded remarkably good. Let’s man up and scratch and Come again. A generation of young people are being destroyed. This is going to haunt all of us at some point of the other.”

Investigators have said they will provide more information as the case progresses.