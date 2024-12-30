Yung Bredda: The Greatest Bend Over tops 1M views, fans aiming for 5M

After Yung Bredda’s ‘The Greatest Bend Over’ the mark of whopping 1 million views on Youtube, his fans are aiming to take it to over 5 million.

Yung Bredda’s song has now reached the mark of whopping 1 million on Youtube after his “Greatest Bend Over” topped the charts on Apple Music. Just two days ago, his song left behind Kes’ popular song ‘Cocoa Tea’ which was trending in Trinidad and Tobago since its release on November 15, 2024.

Bredda believes that it is the best “Christmas ever” as he returned home to celebrate the festivities with his family after spending many years abroad.

The video of Greatest Bend Over song has received 22 thousand likes on Youtube, with thousands impressed by the music, and his voice. People are vibing to the song, saying that “Yung Bredda dropped the most different kind of soca”.

Furthermore, the speaking on his success, the Soca star added that it it’s been over four years since he last celebrated Christmas with family back in 2020. Owing to continuous travel and working this year he finally had the chance to celebrate with this family and young daughter.

His fans are now aiming to take his song to the mark of 5 million views, and sharing it all across media to break his previous records. Notably, the lyrical video of The Greatest Bend Over came live on all platforms on December 2, 2024. Shortly after two weeks, the song became viral across Trinidad and Tobago and hit number 1 on Apple Music.

Produced by the Full Blown Entertainment, Josh Richardson has given the music on Bass, while Kyle Peters on and NMG Music on mix and master.

The Greatest Bend Over Video

The official music video features dancer Luna Gillard and it was filmed and edited by Nxus Collective. The music video which came out on December 12, 2024 and already reached one million views on YouTube with more than 21000 likes.

Talking about the song, the artist said that the inspiration for them was not built by him alone and they are the products of Full-Blown Entertainment and Shaft. He emphasised that Shaft is the main man behind the Kettle Pot and he is the writer for the biggest songs for several years now while Full Blown is behind The Greatest Bend Over.

He recalled meeting the producers in the beginning and said that it was like a real cool vibe.

After the success of his recent song, Yung Bredda said that the immediate goal is to flood the music industry with quality Carnival songs and release and complete album of soca songs while also establishing a strong presence for himself inside Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025 and throughout the carnival field after that.

He confirmed that there are a lot of plans that are in motion and some are already in making. The singer is now looking forward to spending more time in his home country and become a sensation across the Caribbean region.