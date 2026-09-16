Grenada: 5-year-old Marlick Williams feared abducted as search enters 5th day

Five days after Marlick Williams vanished from St George’s, police continue searching for the five-year-old and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Grenada: The sudden disappearance of five-year-old Marlick Williams of Grand Anse Valley, St George, is being treated as a child abduction. Five days after the young boy was last seen, his whereabouts remain unknown as police continue their search and appeal to the public for information.

According to the information by the Grenada Police Force, the child was last seen on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at The Carenage, St George’s wearing a black hat, light green jersey, a green long pants and slippers.

The child’s mother, Shaquille Williams, recalled the moments before her son disappeared, saying the two were inside their home singing together when they suddenly heard knocking outside.

According to Williams, her son immediately ran towards the door after hearing the noise. She said she looked through the window to determine who was outside but did not see anyone. Moments later, when she called for her son, she received no response.

Williams said she then went outside and searched around the house but could not find the five-year-old.

She further claimed that people in the community later told her that a man described as a “Rasta man” had visited the area asking for her and saying that he had a message for her.

According to Williams, residents subsequently told her that the same man was seen leaving the area with her son. Several neighbours have also reportedly claimed that they saw the child in the company of an adult male around the time of his disappearance.

One resident, speaking to local media, claimed to have seen a man running down a hill with the five-year-old while carrying a large duffel bag. These accounts have not been independently confirmed by the police.

Williams identified the man described by residents as someone with whom she previously had a relationship. She clarified that the individual is not the child’s biological father but said he had previously assisted in caring for him.

The mother also expressed concern that her son may have been taken outside Grenada, possibly to neighbouring St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the man she suspects is reportedly a Vincentian national. However, there has been no official confirmation that the child has left Grenada or that he has been taken to St Vincent.

As the search continues, Williams said the uncertainty surrounding her son’s disappearance has left her unable to sleep and increasingly concerned about his safety.

“I just can’t sleep at night,” she said while speaking to local media and added that she remains fearful about where her son may be and whether he is safe.

Residents of Grand Anse Valley have also joined calls for anyone who may have seen the child or who has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and are urging members of the public not to withhold information, as even seemingly minor details could assist investigators in locating the five-year-old.