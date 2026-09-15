2026-09-15 22:48:38
Facebook Instagram X Mail

21-year-old UWI law student Tiffany Raghoonanan identified after St Augustine apartment death

Tiffany Raghoonanan, a 21-year-old law student at UWI St Augustine, was found unresponsive at her apartment as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: The identity of the twenty-one-year old law student who died on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 has been revealed by the officials.

The deceased has been identified as Tiffany Raghoonanan, a student of the University of West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine.

According to the reports, she was found unresponsive in her apartment at Watts Street, St. Augustine, on the evening of September 10, 2026 after the police were alerted about the discovery around 8:00 p.m.

The authorities had earlier disclosed that she was originally a resident of Brother Road in New Grant but has been residing in St. Augustine while pursuing her studies at the University of the West Indies.

Her funeral service was officially held on Monday, September 14.

Officials from her former primary school and the UWI, STA Guild of Students extended their tributes and condolences. The Guild also held a candlelight vigil four days ago for her.

Through a Facebook post, the UWI STA, Guild of Students updated the people about the candlelight vigil as the post read, “Tonight, we come together not simply to mourn, but to remember, to support one another, and to remind each other that no one should have to face difficult moments alone.”

Several users across social media have extended their sorrow and condolences to Raghoonanan’s family.

My deepest condolences to ALL who knew this young lady. I didn't know her personally but as I watched her funeral via livestream and saw her family talking about her, I felt sooo sad that it moved me to tears. S.I.E.H.P Beautiful Soul. May God and His Angels look after you in Heaven,” a user commented.

The investigators had earlier noted that Raghoonanan’s death was unnatural as they are yet to discover what actually caused it as the investigations are continuing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Closure of Embassy in St Kitts-Nevis is permanent, says Brazil's Foreign...

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Uncategorised

"Mark Brantley has character necessary for good leadership"

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Business Focus' report is true epitome to sown seeds of Development in St. Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

Business Focus' report is true epitome to sown seeds of Development in St...

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Guyana

Guyana man charged with attempted murder for brutally abusing 1-year-old...

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Caribbean

LIAT 2020 launches inaugural flight to Sint Maarten on Oct 24

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Grenada

Elderly American man drowns in Carriacou while kayaking

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Jamaica

Jamaica: Missing 8-year-old autistic boy found dead in parked car

2026-09-15 13:17:09

Dominica

Dominica's Secret Bay earns invitation to exclusive Forbes Travel Guide C...

2026-09-15 13:17:09