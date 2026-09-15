Bahamas police corporal charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old shot

A 47-year-old Bahamas police corporal has been charged with attempted murder and firearm offences following a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured in the Cowpen Road area.

Bahamas: Desmond Pinder, a forty-seven-year-old corporal has been formally charged in relation to a shooting incident in the Cowpen Road area which left a 15-year-old injured.

Pinder is currently dealing with two counts of attempted murder charges and two counts of unlawful firearm ownership with the intention of putting lives at risk. The charges are related to the incident that took place on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Although the available information does not explicitly verify the circumstances of the shooting and confirmation regarding the allegations remains subject to the further investigation in the case.

Given that the offences are indictable, there was no need for Pinder to enter a plea when he appeared before the court. Cases involving indictable offences are dealt by the higher courts instead of being heard to conclusion in Magistrates’ Court. Pinder can therefore apply for the bail before the Supreme Court of The Bahamas.

The case is projected to be conducted through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Based on the information available, the VBI is set to be served on January 21, 2027. A VBI is a procedural framework by which serious criminal cases are proceeded for trial before the Supreme Court.

The charges currently are just an allegation and Pinder persists as innocent until proven guilty in the court. The filing of the case in attempted-murder and firearm-related charges does not determine that he carried out the criminal offences.

The case is specifically notable as the charged person is a serving police corporal and the incident involves the 15-year-old victim. However, the details regarding the circumstances of the incident, intention and health condition of the child is not determined as of now.

The next major legal proceeding is projected to take place on January, 2027 VBI date, after which proceedings will continue in the Supreme Court.