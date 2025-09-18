Tensions rise over Sarstoon River as Belize submits report to CARICOM on Guatemala's actions

CARICOM issued a statement regarding tensions in the Sarstoon River between Belize and Guatemala, following reports from the Government of Belize.

Belize: Tensions over the Sarstoon River surface as Belize submits its report to CARICOM over the recent actions conducted by Guatemala in the Sarstoon River, which borders the two countries, a territory known as Belizean but claimed by Guatemala.

In a statement issued by CARICOM recording of information received from the Government of Belize reporting of tensions in the Sarstoon River between Belize and Guatemala as Belize stated that on several occasions during the period 10 -13 September 2025, elements of the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) entered Belizean territory in the Sarstoon River.

The GAF reportedly hoisted the Guatemalan flag on the Belizean territory and followed the action by harassing and obstructing Belizean citizens from freely and peacefully navigating the Sarstoon River. The incursions and actions that have shamelessly violated Belize’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Government of Belize continued to report that Belize’s military officers have continued to act in restraint and professionalism as they firmly asserted Belize’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and legal position, in order to prevent any aggressive and proactive action from escalating between them and the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF).

CARICOM has called on Guatemala to ensure that its military forces desist from aggressive actions and illegally enter Belizean territory which will raise tensions between the two countries, and further escalating the conflict into a military conflict, endanger the safety of persons who use the Sarstoon River.

Belize and Guatemala statements

Following the incident of Belize boat blocking by the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF), Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming that units of the Belize Defense Force entered Guatemalan territory via the Sarstoon River without authorization.

In response, Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement rejecting claims made by the Guatemalan government. The statement claims that Guatemala presented an alternative fact seeking to distort the narrative of what transpired at the Sarstoon. It reads, quote, The Sarstoon Island lies squarely within Belize’s sovereign territory.

Furthermore, the 1859 Treaty provides that the channels of the river are equally free and open to the vessels of both countries. In any case, Guatemala’s claim is before the International Court of Justice for adjudication and final settlement, end quote.

"We have to be realistic, we have to fight diplomatically," Prime Minister Johnny Briceño of Belize has expressed in an interview of his confidence in Belize’s strong international support specifically from the Commonwealth of France and they will continue to push back diplomatically without resulting in physical wars.

He cited the difference in the two counties' people and resources noting that the truth of the matter is Guatemala has an army of almost 20,000 while Belize has an army of a little over 100,000 along with all the equipment as they are eighty million and Belize is four hundred thousand.

Prime Minister Johnny Briceño lastly stated that Belize has been having success after success and it will continue to have success as he awaits in confidence as the court listens to the case in the ICJ they will be successful.

The Prime Minister made the statement after being asked of a provocative statement that the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a claiming Sarstoon, claims that Briceño said he has not read yet.

Meanwhile Belize’s Defense Minister says that they have a meeting scheduled with the Guatemalan Counterpart soon as they have reportedly already been in communication with his counterpart in Guatemala. As the Ministry is reportedly amping up the patrols and equipment in the Sarstoon.

CARICOM has strictly advised Belize and Guatemala to refrain from any action. If done, that may aggravate the dispute, however, Guatemala’s Claim against Belize getting into their territory is before the International Court of Justice.

Further stating that both countries should fulfill their commitment of designing an effective mechanism of cooperation for the Sarstoon River and maritime spaces. The organisation shared that this must be done with the assistance of the Organisation of American States (OAS).

CARICOM has advised all countries of the Region to maintain the Caribbean region as a Zone of Peace.