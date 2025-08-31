Belize responds to Sebastián Pop’s femicide conviction in Guatemala

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Sebastián Pop was found guilty of femicide, putting him in serious legal trouble in Guatemala.

Belize: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration released a statement regarding the case of Sebastián Pop, a citizen of Belize who is now facing conviction in a court of Guatemala. Pop’s case got public attention after he was kicked out of a village in Otoxha, in the Toledo District, two years ago.

According to the official report from the Ministry, Pop was found guilty of femicide. It is a term used for the killing of women or girls at the hand of a man because of their gender. The conviction puts Pop in a very serious legal position in Guatemala’s justice system.

Following this case, the Ministry has instructed the Belize Embassy in Guatemala to work closely with Pop’s lawyer to ensure the availability of all necessary documentation to continue with legal proceedings.

Moreover, the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration also highlighted some troubling issues surrounding Pop’s removal from Belize prior to his trial in Guatemala.

The Ministry said that they will remain dedicated to addressing these concerns through diplomacy. In addition, all the actions will be guided by international law. At the same time, the Ministry stressed that it will pursue Pop’s repatriation to Belize. They assured the public that the matter is being treated as the top priority.

Moreover, it is to be noted that Pop’s case follows the removal of Joseph Budna from Orange Walk Town which took place a week ago. Budna said that the Government and Police Department allowed or approved of his removal but officials are refuting this. At present, the issue remains under official investigation.