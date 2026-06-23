Guyana: 36-year-old dies after three-vehicle collision on East Bank Demerara

Police said a truck made a sudden turn into the path of a minibus, triggering a chain collision involving three vehicles and leaving multiple people injured along the busy Providence Public Road.

Guyana: A 36-year-old male from Lima, Essequibo Coast, Guyana, lost his life on Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision along the East Bank Demerara’s Providence Public Road. The deceased has been identified as Ruddy Raymond, confirmed the police officials.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force, the accident took place at around 5 pm and

Involved a minibus, motor lorry and a motor car. Preliminary reports revealed that the minibus was travelling north in the left lane of the west-side roadway, while the truck was also heading north in the right lane of the same roadway.

Investigators said that the motor lorry made a sharp right turn and entered the path of the minibus which caused the latter to collide with the right side of the truck. The impact allegedly caused the minibus to strike the median before crossing into the eastern carriageway, topple onto its right side and collide with a motor car which was travelling south at that time.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the alleged motor car along with his 23-year-old female occupant sustained minor injuries. Not only this, but the minibus driver and seven passengers also received major injuries.

Soon after the crash, Emergency Medical Technicians were called and Ruddy Raymond was examined by a doctor on duty following which he was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it is now awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the minibus and six other passengers were sent to the Diamond Regional Hospital where they received medical treatment. Notably, breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of the motor lorry and they returned readings of 0.003% and 0.004%.

Both the drivers involved in the fatal accident have now been charged and remanded to prison. They have been identified as 55 year old Korb Sobers and 31 year old Colin Cumberbatch and have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused appeared on Monday at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court where the charges were read to them.