3-year-old boy shoots 1-year-old sister with police father's service gun in Jamaica

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency said it was shocked by the incident, expressing relief that the one-year-old survived and stressing the importance of securely storing firearms away from children.

Jamaica: A three-year-old boy shot his one-year-old sister with the service weapon of their father as the boy reportedly gained access to the firearm which allegedly discharged and hit his sibling in St Elizabeth, Jamaica. As per the reports, their father is a police constable, that’s how they got access to the service firearm.

The injured child has been admitted to the hospital, however, the police have not released any information about the incident yet.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has expressed shock over the incident as it added that it is relieved that the child survived the incident and hopes for her full and speedy recovery.

The CPFSA Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager Kristen Laing noted in a statement on Tuesday that, We are absolutely shocked by what has happened. The reported circumstances are particularly troubling given that the firearm belonged to a police officer, someone who, more than anyone else, should understand the importance of proper firearm handling and storage through professional training. Every firearm owner, however, has a duty to ensure that a weapon is never left where a child can gain access to it. Children depend entirely on adults to keep them safe, and there can be no excuse for leaving a firearm within their reach.

Laing further noted that the incident serves as a humble reminder of how fast a preventable act of negligence can turn into a life-altering tragedy.

We are extremely grateful that this little girl is still alive. Her family could have instead been mourning her loss today. We have seen far too many similar incidents end in tragedy. While this officer is fortunate that his child survived, others who leave firearms carelessly or fail to secure them properly may not be afforded the same outcome, she said.

The agency further noted that they have assigned a first responder to investigate the matter to ensure the well-being of the children and to provide immediate counselling and support to the family.

The incident is a reminder for the firearm owners that the weapons must be secured at all times.