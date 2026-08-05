Caribbean Airlines announces discounted Guyana-Toronto Travel Tuesday fares

One-way promotional fares start at US$511 from Guyana and CAD$595 from Toronto, with bookings open until September 4, 2026, while seats remain available.

Guyana: Caribbean Airlines has announced a new Travel Tuesday promotional fare for passengers traveling between Guyana and Toronto for a limited time. This will give them more travel options and a chance to save on non-stop flights

Under the promotion, one-way fares from Guyana to Toronto starts from US$511, while flights from Toronto to Guyana starts from CAD$595. These advertised fares are tax inclusive and are available only while promotional seats last.

The bookings for this offer started on August 4, 2026, and is valid for travel until September 4, 2026. These fares for promotion are inclusive of taxes and are subject to availability and other stated terms and conditions.

Enjoy more non-stop flights and low fares between Guyana and Toronto! Whether you're reconnecting with loved ones or exploring the city, now's the perfect time to go! These special fares won't last so book now, shared the airlines via an official Facebook page.

Passengers booking during this period will also enjoy several benefits, including one free carry-on and personal item, one free checked bag, mileage earned on every trip, and the option to upgrade to Business Class.

The non-stop service between the two destinations continues to be one of the Caribbean Airlines’ most extensive international routes. It provides an affordable travel option for members of the Guyanese diaspora in Canada, along with tourists, students, and business travelers.

The Travel Tuesday promotion offers a great opportunity for passengers to reconnect with their family, explore a new destination, or plan their next trip.

Bookings can be made via the airline’s official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile app, ticket offices, reservations call centre, and also with authorized travel agents.