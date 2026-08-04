Port of Spain, Trinidad listed among Caribbean’s most dangerous cities

Travel creator Drew Binsky ranked Port of Spain among the Caribbean's most dangerous cities, citing street crime, armed robberies and carjackings while advising tourists to avoid walking alone after dark.

Trinidad and Tobago: Port of Spain has been named among the most dangerous cities in the Caribbean for travellers, according to American travel content creator Drew Binsky, who has visited every country in the world and built a following of 9.2 million followers on Facebook.

In a video ranking Caribbean cities tourists should avoid, Binsky said street crime has turned Trinidad and Tobago's capital into a serious danger zone. He highlighted the armed robberies and carjackings that occur even during daylight hours, driven by organised gangs fighting over drug trafficking routes.

Binsky advised tourists never to walk the streets of Port of Spain after dark and to always travel with a local guide.

The other cities featured under the most dangerous Caribbean cities include, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as Binsky described a security collapse in which armed gangs control up to 80 percent of the city.

He said kidnappings for ransom operate as a daily business, as the understaffed police force struggles to respond, and noted that several foreign governments have issued strict do-not-travel advisories for the entire country.

Kingston, Jamaica was also named, with Binsky pointing to the city's consistently high homicide rate. He said rival gangs battle over territory and illegal weapons in neighbourhoods including Trenchtown, warning tourists against straying outside designated safe zones.

Nassau, Bahamas was flagged for high crime rate despite hosting millions of cruise passengers annually. Binsky pointed to a US embassy warning issued over gang-related homicides recorded near the main cruise docks, where the tourists are dropped off.

Montego Bay, Jamaica was highlighted as a resort town. Binsky noted that it carries the country's highest murder rate, driven by lottery scam gangs fighting for control. He noted the government previously declared a state of emergency and deployed military troops to tourist areas as a result.

Havana, Cuba made it to the list as Binsky described a spike in street crime linked to fuel shortages, blackouts and food supply problems. He warned that muggings and pickpocketing are common after dark.

Bridgetown, Barbados and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic also made it to the ranking, with Binsky flagging pickpocketing around busy markets in Bridgetown and drive-by bag snatchings by motorcycle-riding criminals in Santo Domingo.