Dominica set to present 2026-27 national budget today

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to outline spending priorities for key sectors, including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education and major national development projects.

Dominica: Dominica is all set to unveil its national budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the government's spending plans will be tabled in the House of Assembly.

Skerrit previously announced during a press briefing in the lead-up to budget day, ahead of the presentation that relief measures that have already been extended to Dominicans will not be affected under the new budget.

The Prime Minister also noted that this year’s budget will highlight the key initiatives that are precisely aimed at improving the local economy and benefiting the people of Dominica, during an earlier press conference in June 2026.

WIC News will provide the live coverage of the budget presentation as it happens in the House of Assembly, with the session to be broadcast live on WIC News platforms.

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Based on the government's stated priorities heading into budget day, the following sectors are expected to be addressed

Cost of living relief measures for residents

Tourism, including hotel sector incentives and stay-over and cruise tourism

Agriculture and agro-processing

Infrastructure, including road development and housing

Health and social services

Education and vocational training

Digital services and information technology

Citizenship by Investment (CBI) inflows and their role in government revenue

Major capital projects, including the Dominica Cable Car, the international airport, the Cabrits and Portsmouth marina developments, and geothermal energy

Last year’s budget followed the theme of balancing resilient development with fiscal discipline, and according to that, a similar vision is expected to carry into the 2026-2027 presentation.

Skerrit and Finance Ministry officials are expected to outline job creation targets and sector-specific allocations, following the pattern set in previous budget cycles.

WIC News will report on the full breakdown of allocations and major announcements once the budget has been presented.

Stay tuned with WIC News for full coverage.