Dominica set to present 2026-27 national budget today
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to outline spending priorities for key sectors, including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education and major national development projects.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Dominica: Dominica is all set to unveil its national budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the government's spending plans will be tabled in the House of Assembly.
Skerrit previously announced during a press briefing in the lead-up to budget day, ahead of the presentation that relief measures that have already been extended to Dominicans will not be affected under the new budget.
The Prime Minister also noted that this year’s budget will highlight the key initiatives that are precisely aimed at improving the local economy and benefiting the people of Dominica, during an earlier press conference in June 2026.
WIC News will provide the live coverage of the budget presentation as it happens in the House of Assembly, with the session to be broadcast live on WIC News platforms.
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Based on the government's stated priorities heading into budget day, the following sectors are expected to be addressed
Cost of living relief measures for residents
Tourism, including hotel sector incentives and stay-over and cruise tourism
Agriculture and agro-processing
Infrastructure, including road development and housing
Health and social services
Education and vocational training
Digital services and information technology
Citizenship by Investment (CBI) inflows and their role in government revenue
Major capital projects, including the Dominica Cable Car, the international airport, the Cabrits and Portsmouth marina developments, and geothermal energy
Last year’s budget followed the theme of balancing resilient development with fiscal discipline, and according to that, a similar vision is expected to carry into the 2026-2027 presentation.
Skerrit and Finance Ministry officials are expected to outline job creation targets and sector-specific allocations, following the pattern set in previous budget cycles.
WIC News will report on the full breakdown of allocations and major announcements once the budget has been presented.
Stay tuned with WIC News for full coverage.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
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Dominica set to present 2026-27 national budget today