Trinidad: Missing men discovered in burnt car, deaths ruled a double murder

They were last seen on Sunday in Lopinot, travelling in a Nissan Tiida with registration PCX 9805, after which they failed to return home.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men who were reported missing have been found dead inside a burnt vehicle in Valencia, Trinidad, in what police officials are now treating as a double murder. The victims have been identified as Kenneth Gill of Trincity and Bernard Mahabir also known as Sumir of Prescott Lane, Tunapuna.

According to the police, the men were last seen on Sunday, April 26 in the Lopinot area. They reportedly left around 5 pm in a white coloured Nissan Tiida with registration PCX 9805 with Gill driving the vehicle. When they failed to return home and could not be contacted, relatives reported them missing.

Their disappearance ended in tragedy the following day when officers discovered a burnt-out vehicle with two bodies in North Oropouche, off Valencia Old Road.

Autopsies conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Forensic Science Centre were unable to determine the cause of death. The pathologist reported that the bodies were so severely burned that only skeletal remains were recovered which made it impossible to know how the men died.

The remains were reconstructed and separated for each individual and DNA testing has been ordered to formally confirm their identities before the bodies are released to relatives.

Despite the inconclusive findings, police have classified the case as murder and noted the suspicious circumstances under which both men were found as they were in the trunk of the burned vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how the victims ended up in Valencia and the events leading to their deaths. The incident has left both families in shock as they await further answers.

Locals are also equally shocked with several of them taking to Facebook to express their condolences. A local named Solange said, “So sad... My sincerest condolences to Auntie Penny and the rest of the family,” while another said, “They right to say Trinidad is not ah real place..is ah murderous place that is what it is..!! d stench of blood is everywhere!!..time for external intervention..!”