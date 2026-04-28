Trinidad: Man shot dead in Valencia

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting in Valencia as residents report growing concern over local violence.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old man, identified as Keshawn Guy, was shot and killed on Sunday night, April 26, 2026, in Valencia. The incident took place at around 8:40 pm on Emon Lane, where the victim lived.

According to the police reports, Guy was walking home with his wife, when a man approached him. The victim ran away after seeing him but was chased by the suspect. Guy’s wife found him lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds, after she heard several loud sounds a few moments after their chase.

Officers from the Valencia Police Post arrived at the scene to investigate. They checked the victim and found him unresponsive. A District Medical Officer pronounced Guy dead at the crime scene, as a result of the injuries sustained.

An investigation was launched into the case, as police collected items of evidential value at the scene, while the suspect remains on the run.

It is the third case reported in the area within the past few days. A 52-year-old man, named Dexter Ferreira, was murdered last Tuesday shortly after he purchased food near Emon Lane.

A day prior, another man named Shaun Charles (49), was also killed in a separate shooting incident. His wife was also shot and taken to the hospital. Her present condition is not yet known.

There have been no arrests made in any of these cases yet. The police said that the investigation is active in all three cases, as they asked individuals with any information to report to the nearest police station.

Head of the Eastern Division, Snr Supt Christopher Paponette, said, “The TTPS confirms that investigators have developed strong lines of enquiry and are actively pursuing identified persons of interest in connection with these matters.”

Residents have taken to social media to share their fear of staying in the area. One of the locals said, “I think previous years there were also murders on that lane,” while another stated, “It kinda crazy to still stay in area after so many murders taking place.”