Trinidad: Piarco International Airport to shut domestic departure lounge permanently

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Airports Authority (TTAA) has announced that the domestic departure lounge at the Piarco International Airport will be shut down permanently from April 24, 2026 onwards.

Confirming the development through a media release, the airports authority said that all passengers heading to Tobago will now be entering the international gates which will be reconfigured into ‘All Gates’. It was further said that this change was made to enhance efficiency and align operations with global standards.

The press release added that the approach is expected to streamline passenger processing and will assist a seamless travel experience. The TTAA said that domestic passengers will now be able to enjoy a wider range of retail as well as dining options however it will not be duty free.

It was noted that travellers will enjoy the convenience of exploring an expanded mix of restaurants, stores and duty-paid shopping with complete access to concessionaire offerings across both the western and eastern wings, Gate 1 through 14.

Furthermore, passengers have been reminded to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule when passing through airport security checkpoints. Under this guideline, liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on luggage must be stored in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100ml) all of which must be placed inside a single transparent, quart-sized, resealable plastic bag. The rule applies to items such as beverages, toiletries and certain food products, essentially anything that can be poured, sprayed or spread. Exceptions, however, remain for essential medications and baby food.

The Authority noted that these updates are part of a broader series of improvements planned for Piarco International Airport and are aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience while also maintaining full compliance with global aviation standards and best practices.

Additionally, officials confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly, Caribbean Airlines which operates the domestic air bridge and other key stakeholders to further streamline travel operations. Meetings with relevant parties are scheduled in the coming week to ensure a smooth and coordinated rollout of the changes.