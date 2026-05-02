Caribbean Leaders Congratulate Gaston Browne on Landslide Election Win in Antigua and Barbuda

ABLP won 15 of 17 seats, leaving the opposition with just one constituency as Caribbean leaders congratulated Browne on his fourth term.

Antigua and Barbuda: Caribbean leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Gaston Browne on winning a consecutive fourth term as the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The results came out on April 30, 2026 with the election commission confirming that the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party secured 15 out of 17 seats.

ABLP handed a decisive defeat to the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), which managed to secure just one seat, All Saints East & St. Luke, contested by party leader Jamale Pringle. One other seat was held by Trevor Walker in Barbuda.

Following Browne’s victory, leaders from across the Caribbean have taken to social media to extend their congratulations to their counterpart on his landslide victory.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, wished him every success as he along with his party continues the significant work of advancing national development and improving the lives of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“I extend warm congratulations to my colleague, Hon. Gaston Browne, and to the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party on their victory following General Elections yesterday,” he said.

Dr Drew also reiterated his commitment towards continuing his collaboration with the island nation and to strengthening the shared efforts through CARICOM as they work together to build a more resilient, united and prosperous Caribbean.

Dominican Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also took to Facebook to extend his warm congratulations. He said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I extend warm congratulations to my friend and comrade, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, on his commanding victory in Thursday’s general elections.”



Dr Skerrit added that the result is a resounding vote of confidence from the people of Antigua and Barbuda in Prime Minister Browne and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. He added that he is looking forward to strengthening their partnership with PM Browne and his government in pursuit of shared regional priorities and the well-being of the people.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in her congratulatory message, said that Barbados values its longstanding friendship with Antigua and Barbuda and she looks forward to their continued work together in CARICOM and beyond as they confront shared challenges, pursue shared opportunities, and strengthen the Caribbean civilisation to which they all belong.



“Prime Minister Browne, I wish you wisdom, strength, and God’s guidance as you continue your service to the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” she added.

Saint Lucia’s Philip J Pierre said that he looks forward to continuing their collaboration as they strengthen regional cooperation and advance shared priorities for growth, resilience and progress across the Caribbean.

“The people of Antigua and Barbuda have given you this historic victory and have once again placed their confidence in your leadership and vision for national development,” he further said.

Apart from these, several other leaders from across the region extended their wishes to PM Browne and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. Here are their messages:



