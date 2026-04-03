Dominica to extend tax relief measures to ease rising cost of living

The measures, aimed at cushioning the impact of rising global prices amid international tensions, will remain in effect until July 2026.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the members of the cabinet of Dominica will be going to parliament on Friday, April 10, 2026. Dr Skerrit revealed that during this parliamentary sitting, the cabinet will discuss expanding the relief measures which will keep the prices of food and essential supplies under control.

In the 2025-26 budget cycle the government of Dominica had announced their decision to remove import duties and the zero-rating of some selective items under the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime.

In a recent communication, Dr Skerrit stated that the tax relief was first introduced with the aim of supporting the households and families of Dominica. Now that the war in Iran has been driving up prices all over the world, the government of Dominica has decided to continue the support.

The Prime Minister has shared that members of the cabinet will be conducting serious discussions to extend the support measures for more time.

In the official communication from the government of Dominica, PM Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that they are extending the duration of the measure “to continue to support the people of Dominica and cushion the impact of the rising global prices. Both the import duty waiver and the VAT will be extended," said PM Skerrit.

He has also announced that the measure will remain in effect till the end of July 2026. The people of the island nation will be supported as the world faces the far reaching effects of ongoing tensions.

During the next budget period, the members of the Cabinet will conduct discussions and review the support measure once again. The Prime Minister has further noted that this is great news for the people of Dominica. He added that all sectors of society will benefit, including families, small businesses and the hospitality industry.

The Prime Minister took to his social media to share the information regarding the upcoming parliamentary sitting.

He also added that while they can not control the situation in the rest of the world, the Government will continue to act decisively to provide relief to the people of Dominica. Prime Minister Skerrit said that these measures will continue to strengthen the nation’s path towards self reliance.

The people of Dominica have also appreciated the announcement from the Prime Minister. They have acknowledged that the PM Skerrit is working for the people of Dominica. One of the comments under the Prime Minister’s announcement post applauding him while saying the Prime Ministers of nations like Canada are also not doing the work that the Prime Minister of a small island nation is doing for the people.