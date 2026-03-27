Dominica: No mining at Deux Branches, quarrying only for airport project, clarifies PM Skerrit 

The clarification comes after weeks of public debate and complaints, with Dr Skerrit stressing that reports of mineral extraction at the location are false.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has clarified that no mining activity is taking place at Deux Branches while addressing the ongoing concerns surrounding the development linked to the international airport project. The statement was given by the PM during a recent press conference held earlier this week.

The clarification comes after weeks of public discussion and complaints suggesting that mining for mineral may have been underway at the site. However, Dr Skerrit firmly stated that these claims are inaccurate.

“There is no mining for copper or other minerals taking place at Deux Branches,” he said and explained that the current activity is strictly limited to quarrying operations. According to him, the purpose of the quarry is to extract construction materials required for the development of the international airport.

PM Skerrit ensured the general public that all required procedures are being followed, and the relevant technical teams remain in close coordination with the regulatory authorities to ensure that every aspect of the project meets national standards and expectations. He added that any activity currently ongoing on the site is in full compliance with permission granted by the Physical Planning and Development Authority to install the crusher equipment on the site.

He further emphasized that the operation is temporary and directly tied to the needs of the airport project. Once the required materials are sourced and construction no longer depends on the site then all quarrying activities will cease.

The Dominican leader also acknowledged environmental concerns being raised by members of the public and noted that such concerns are valid and have been taken into account. He outlined that the government has a clear plan in place to rehabilitate the area once the work is completed.

“Our plan is to rehabilitate the site with the goal of full ecological restoration once works are complete,” he stated.

The government has maintained that all activities at Deux Branches are being carried out in accordance with established regulations and environmental guidelines which also includes oversight from relevant authorities.

Notably, the international airport project has been positioned as a major infrastructure investment which is aimed at enhancing Dominica’s connectivity, boosting tourism as well as supporting long-term economic growth.