Dominica gives permanent jobs to over 300 NEP workers

Over 300 long-serving National Employment Programme workers have been made permanent in the public service, recognizing their skills, dedication and contributions to Dominica’s workforce.

Dominica: In a significant development, the government of Dominica has announced that long-serving participants of the National Employment Programme (NEP) have been transitioned into permanent positions within the public service. The major announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during a recent press conference.

He announced that more than 300 individuals have advanced to permanent or acting positions within the public service. Talking about the program, the Prime Minister said that since its inception, the National Employment Program has provided a pathway for on-the-job training and skills development and has equipped young people with the experience needed for full-time employment within the workforce.

Over the past 12 years, the Prime Minister said that the program has delivered meaningful results and has supported the transition of hundreds of interns into sustainable employment across both the public and private sector.

“The government of Dominica is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to empowering citizens through sustainable employment opportunities,” he said.

He continued to emphasise that this transition is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support the workforce and foster economic stability and under this, individuals who have been actively engaged with the National Employment Program for five years or more in the public service will be transitioned into full-time public service positions.

This initiative, he said, will focus on interns who have served for over five years, who meet the entry requirements, hold an associate degree or higher qualification as well as perform substantive roles and have showcased consistent as well as satisfactory job performance.

According to him, the transition represents a natural and strategic evolution of the NEP and will boost the capacity of the public service while recognising the overall contribution and commitment of these young people.

“It follows the recent regularization of over one hundred and ten non-established officers and forms part of the government's broader agenda to enhance job security and benefits to temporary officers within the public service,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Moreover, he noted that this initiative will bring long-serving NEP workers into the public service establishment, recognizes the dedication, skills, and contributions of these citizens to our national development.

He said that by offering permanent positions, the administration aims to provide security, benefits and growth opportunities while enabling them to better serve the communities and contribute towards the overall progress of Dominica.